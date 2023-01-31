Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks

King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla took leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she wore a stunning red dress during her surprise visit to members of the 1st Battalion at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot on Tuesday.

The senior royal appeared to have been inspired by the fashion choices of Kate Middleton, who blew royal fans away when she stepped out in an eye-catching fire engine red trouser suit for a very special royal night out with Prince William.



She was looking gorgeous in a bright red dress and some seriously chic accessories with her go-to quilted handbag and a pair of boots.



Camilla channelled her daughter-in-law Kate in the vibrant piece, after the Princess of Wales rocked a daring red suit for a special night out with her hubby Prince William.



Royal family shared the moments on their official social media accounts, captioning: "On her inaugural visit since becoming Colonel of the @GrenadierGds. The Queen Consort today met members of the Battalion and their families at Lille Barracks.

Over the last five years, the 1st Battalion has been employed across a plethora of military tasks around the world."

Camilla, who would be crowned along side her hubby King Charles III in May, was all smiles as she met with soldiers on a solo engagement in Hampshire. She also presented some of the soldiers with medals as she chatted with them and posed for photographs.

