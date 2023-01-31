Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson talked about her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, in which she tells her life story, in a recent interview and shared that watching her documentary is very emotional for her, as reported by People.

Pamela talked about the process of writing her book that she went back in time and relived all her memories to put them into words.

Pamela said, "Of course it's emotional for me. It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

Pamela also revealed her sons' reaction to her documentary, "I think Brandon was a little emotional. Dylan was a little emotional when he saw it. Brandon's seen a ton of it. He's been doing this for two years, so this has been a long process and as a mom, you never want to burden your kids."

Pamela Anderson's documentary Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix.