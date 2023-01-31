 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional
Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson talked about her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, in which she tells her life story, in a recent interview and shared that watching her documentary is very emotional for her, as reported by People.

Pamela talked about the process of writing her book that she went back in time and relived all her memories to put them into words.

Pamela said, "Of course it's emotional for me. It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

Pamela also revealed her sons' reaction to her documentary, "I think Brandon was a little emotional. Dylan was a little emotional when he saw it. Brandon's seen a ton of it. He's been doing this for two years, so this has been a long process and as a mom, you never want to burden your kids."

Pamela Anderson's documentary Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles

Princess Diana's unseen letters reveal shocking details about her divorce from King Charles
Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore
Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting
Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks

Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks
Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like

Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like
Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift

Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift
Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth