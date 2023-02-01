King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

Prince Harry admits that King Charles never wants him or Prince William to talk about Princess Diana.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car crash in 1997, left two sons behind. Harry, in his early teens at the time, now recalls how he seldom spoke about his mum with the media.

In a rare instance, Harry first addressed questions around his parents in Lesotho.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Not a momentous declaration. But it represented the first time that either Willy or I had ever spoken publicly about Mummy. I was amazed to be the one going first. Willy always went first, in all things, and I wondered how this would go over—with him, with the world, but especially with Pa. (Not well, Marko told me later. Pa was dead-set against me addressing that topic; he didn’t want either of his sons speaking about Mummy, for fear it would cause a stir, distract from his work, and perhaps shine an unflattering light on Camilla.)”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.