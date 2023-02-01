 
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Prince Harry admits that King Charles never wants him or Prince William to talk about Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car crash in 1997, left two sons behind. Harry, in his early teens at the time, now recalls how he seldom spoke about his mum with the media.

In a rare instance, Harry first addressed questions around his parents in Lesotho.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Not a momentous declaration. But it represented the first time that either Willy or I had ever spoken publicly about Mummy. I was amazed to be the one going first. Willy always went first, in all things, and I wondered how this would go over—with him, with the world, but especially with Pa. (Not well, Marko told me later. Pa was dead-set against me addressing that topic; he didn’t want either of his sons speaking about Mummy, for fear it would cause a stir, distract from his work, and perhaps shine an unflattering light on Camilla.)”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.

