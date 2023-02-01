 
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to return for fourth 'Bad Boys' movie

The Bad Boys are back together after nearly three years.

On Tuesday morning, January 31st, 2023, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially charging ahead by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

In the clip, Smith shared that he had a big announcement as he drove to Lawrence’s place. Once the 57-year-old comedian opened the door he asked his co-star, “It’s about that time?”, to which Will replied, “It’s official ya’ll! It’s official, Bad Boys 4 life baby.”

Toward the end of the clip, Martin and Will jokingly realise that they shouldn’t have called the last film Bad Boys For Life, given that it was only the third movie. After Will held up four fingers, he said, “We shouldn’t have called it that, though. The 3 was the ‘e,” and then exclaimed, “But this is Bad Boys 4. It’s official!” Martin then chimed in, “well we did four… but it’s still Bad Boys For Life!”

According to Variety, Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled sequel is in early pre-production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner.

The filmmakers also, directed 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, 25 years after the first Bad Boys film was released.

As such, the yet-to-be-titled sequel is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

