Wednesday Feb 01 2023
King Charles seeks Princess Anne help for reconciliation with Prince Harry: report

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Britain's King Charles has reportedly sought his sister Princess Anne’s help for reconciliation with his estranged son Prince Harry.

The Woman’s Day, per IBT, citing an insider claimed that King Charles has requested Princess Anne to ‘go and see’ the Duke of Sussex as soon as possible and "talk some sense into him."

Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter is reportedly the "right person to have a good long chat" with Prince Harry.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, is optimistic that her nephew will "play nice" out of respect for his friendship with her daughter Zara Tindall.

King Charles made an urgent plea to Princess Anne amid claims that Prince Harry plans to sabotage his coronation in May.

However, the monarch desperately wants the coronation to go smoothly and does not want the Duke to ruin it.

