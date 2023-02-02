 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Prince Harry shares moment he was reminded of Diana 'so-called paranoia'

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Prince Harry claims media was told private stories about him from inside the Palace.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex recalls the time when private conversations between him and elder brother Prince William were leaked to the papers.

He begins: "Just recently, the papers had run a story about Willy leaving a voicemail for me, pretending to be Chels. They’d also run a story about me asking JLP for help on a Sandhurst research project. Both stories, for once, were true. "

Harry continues: "The question was—how could the papers have known such deeply private things? It made me paranoid. Willy too. It made us reconsider Mummy’s so-called paranoia, view it through a very different lens."

Prince Harry's memoir is now out on shelves.

