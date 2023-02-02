Elvis Enterprises’ exec reveals Lisa Marie Presley’s wishes: It ‘was always Riley’

Lisa Marie Presley had always wanted her daughter Riley Keough and late son Benjamin Keough to continue the Presley legacy.

Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke about the late singer’s wishes during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, via Entertainment Tonight.

“Everyone knew that when Elvis [Presley] passed away, he left everything to his little girl. He did so knowing that she would be the one to keep his legacy going,” Weinshanker said.

He also added that Lisa was “always the one to keep [Elvis’s] legacy going” and look at “what was best for” her late father.

“We got along so well because we were both trying to do what was best for Elvis, regardless of what somebody else was trying to do, regardless of what a family member would do,” he explained.

“Lisa couldn’t be bought; she couldn't be pushed. If she felt that something wasn’t in Elvis' best interest, it was never about money. And she really is the only Presley that you could say that about.”

It later came to light that Riley and her later brother, Benjamin, were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Lisa’s mother, Priscilla Presley, is contesting “the authenticity and validity” of Riley’s appointment, claiming that “there are many issues surrounding” it.

On the matter, Weinshanker said that Lisa Marie was “very, very quite certain” and “quite direct” about who she wanted to have the legacy left to.

“We discussed this many many times [before] she passed, and that was always Riley and Ben,” he said of her kids Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with ex David Keough.

“There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it the exact same way that she did. And obviously when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley.”

He also insisted that though Riley has a career in acting and directing, she “always had an interest” and “knew that one day she would be in charge.”