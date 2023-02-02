 
'Creed-verse': Michael B. Jordan confirms Rocky universe expansion

Michael B. Jordan is set to expand the Creed universe with a fourth instalment and more spinoffs.

Speaking to IGN, the Black Panther star disclosed when asked about plans for the sports film, "I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure."

The series is a Rocky film extension, where Rocky Balboa mentored Adonis Creed in his boxing career.

However, Stallone regrets not being part of Creed 3, as it was not the film he wanted to do.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Rocky star said that the upcoming Creed 3 was taken in a "very different direction" from what he initially thought.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been," he said.

Meanwhile, Creed 3 will open to theatres on March 3, 2023. 

