'Pennyworth': Another DC drama bites the dust amid revamp

HBO moved to swing the axe on Batman's prequel show Pennyworth after its third season.

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros.

Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world.



An incredible blend of action, drama and humour, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains."

The move coincided with a major shake-up at the DC universe after the takeover of new leadership as various DC shows, Titans and Doom Patrol, were also nixed.

The show went on for two seasons on Epix before HBO Max took up to fund the third season.

Pennyworth focused on the life of Jack Bannon as the titular butler before Bruce Wayne was even born.