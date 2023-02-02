DC boss James Gunn future DCU game plan: 'Nightmare'

DC head honcho James Gunn's plans to connect DC slate across films, shows, and video games met with mixed reaction.

Firaxis Games designer Jake Solomon reacted to the news on Twitter, "This would have been a nightmare for us on Midnight Suns. I understand the desire (I think), but movies and games are so, so different.



And the pressure this puts on the amazing voice actors in the games space? Different universes. And that's how they should/will stay."

Solomon was co-director of Marvel's Midnight Suns, which added many stylistic elements from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but was completely separate from it.

Earlier, DC chief James Gunn announced the 10-year-plan of the DC universe involving Batman and his assassin son, a brand new take on Superman and a Swamp Thing movie, among many others.