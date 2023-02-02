 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to be removed as Australia's Head of State?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

file footage

Australian government and the central bank has announced that the country’s banknotes will no longer feature the late Queen or the new monarch King Charles, leading to speculation that Charles may not serve as the Head of State for long.

As per reports, the central bank has instead said that it will be replacing the $5 bill imagery with an indigenous design instead of using the new monarch’s photo as it transitions out the currency bearing the late Queen’s face.

The decision means that Australian currency will completely wipe off the use of British monarchy, as the $5 bill was the last remaining banknote featuring the monarch; it has been reported that coins will continue to feature the new monarch, King Charles.

According to The Associated Press, the central bank’s decision came after thorough consulting with the Australian government, which is in support of the monumental change.

Commenting on the move, Australia’s Reserve Bank said: “The new $5 bill will honour the culture and history of the First Australians… The Bank will consult with First Australians in designing the $5 banknote. The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed.”

“In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued,” the bank said in an official statement.

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers also commented on the change, telling reporters: “The monarch will still be on the coins, but the $5 note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country, and I see that as a good thing.” 

This comes amid reports of rising republican sentiment in Australia; a recent poll also revealed that support for a republic has increased in the four months since Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner dances at Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert, video goes viral

Kris Jenner dances at Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ concert, video goes viral
Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam

Prince Harry opens up on 'cheating allegation' in an art exam
Princess Diana’s butler shares cancer diagnosis days after Prince Harry row

Princess Diana’s butler shares cancer diagnosis days after Prince Harry row
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try not to 'rub King Charles the wrong way' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle try not to 'rub King Charles the wrong way' ahead of coronation
BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque

BLACKPINK Jennie garners praises after posting new photos from UAE mosque
Prince Harry's publisher faces crisis as high-profile figures step down after Spare release

Prince Harry's publisher faces crisis as high-profile figures step down after Spare release
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flaunts new buzz cut in L.A
Selena Gomez, Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are 'both very into each other': Insider

Selena Gomez, Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are 'both very into each other': Insider
Iranian director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in jail

Iranian director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike in jail
Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday

Harry Styles successfully concludes global ‘Love On Tour’ on his 29th birthday
King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?

King Charles to visit Australia amid growing Republican movement against monarchy?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to ‘apologise’ and ‘move back’ to the UK