Selena Gomez, Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are 'both very into each other': Insider

Selena Gomez is officially in relationship with Chainsmokers' singer Drew Taggart, as confirmed by an inside source on Thursday.

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker, 30, sparked romance rumors with Taggart, 33, of the music band early in January after the two were spotted on a date in New York City.

A source revealed to US Weekly that "Selena and Drew have an amazing connection. They’re so happy to have gone with their guts and jumped in to give this a try."

The insider went on further saying that they are "both very into each other."

Just before their first public outing in The Big Apple, the news outlet broke the news that both musicians were officially an dating.

They were photographed the following day at The Gutter bowling alley, where they hungout for a daytime date.

A source also noted that Selena thinks Drew is "such a nice guy," and she "loves that" about him.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and the Something Just Like This singer reportedly keep their dates very mellow and "go bowling and to the movies."

Selena was said to be "so affectionate' with Drew, the insider said. They also noted that the couple is "having a lot of fun' together."

Last week the former Disney Channel actress was spotted at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant with her new beau in NYC. The pair were seen holding hands while enjoying their dinner.

After news about the new couple broke, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer initially denied the dating rumors between her and the EDM artist.