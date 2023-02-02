 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie seen with tears in eyes while surveying heartbreak post genocide

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Angelina Jolie seen with tears in eyes while surveying heartbreak post genocide

American actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie could not control her emotions and broke down in tears as she surveyed heartbreak post genocide in Sinjar.

The Maleficent star shared several images to her Instagram page on Thursday as she noted what she did in the war-torn country.

The Oscar-winning actress, who had tears in her eyes in the images, described her feelings in a lengthy note, saying: "An emotional day with my friend @Nadia_Murad, who I was honored to spend the day with in Sinjar in Iraq."

Angelina continue that her Nobel Price laureate friend Nadia is doing so much through Nadia's Initiative to help the communities. The people are recovering after struggling through 'conflict and genocide,' noted Jolie.

Jolie was last seen in Paris on Monday as she visited the Guerlain offices; the star donates her modeling fee from the perfume company to charity.

