 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

 
Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams
Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has discussed about online fraudsters, who have been using his name to attract “lonely women” into “love scams”.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor addressed this issue after a series of schemes using his name and image to rob money from “victims” in quest of “companionship”.

Sam asked his assistant to post the clarification note on photo-sharing app.

He wrote, “Sam has asked me to post on here to share with his followers an idea of the number of fake Sam Neill accounts out there on Instagram.”

It read, “The ONLY real Sam Neill account is this one – with the blue verified tick.”

The post had a screenshot of Sam's Instagram with a red marker circling the star's account and the message, “Warning”.

The note continued, “Sam will never contact you on social media from an unverified account. That’ll be a scammer.”

“He will never write to you to ask you to continue the conversation on another platform. He definitely isn't having an online romantic relationship with you,” said Sam's assistant.

“That's the trash bag scammer wasting your time, potentially breaking your heart and disappearing with your money‼️” added in the message.

Sam’s note also told fans that the star would never use social media for bitcoin, money or ask anyone to send a Western Union transfer.

“He won't be trying to send you a diamond ring from Sri Lanka (that you then need to pay customs fees for)..that's a scammer again!” warned Sam’s post.

More From Entertainment:

Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return

Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return
Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’

Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’
John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn

John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn
Pamela Anderson’s shocking confession about being ‘molested’ by babysitter

Pamela Anderson’s shocking confession about being ‘molested’ by babysitter
Steve Martin pokes fun at Ben Stiller, calling him ‘a nepo baby’: Watch

Steve Martin pokes fun at Ben Stiller, calling him ‘a nepo baby’: Watch
Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday with a heartfelt video: 'Best year of my life with you'

Kylie Jenner celebrates son Aire's first birthday with a heartfelt video: 'Best year of my life with you'
Harry Styles suffers wardrobe disaster in front of his first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston

Harry Styles suffers wardrobe disaster in front of his first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston
Rita Ora flashes huge emerald wedding ring after confirming marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora flashes huge emerald wedding ring after confirming marriage to Taika Waititi
Angelina Jolie seen with tears in eyes while surveying heartbreak post genocide

Angelina Jolie seen with tears in eyes while surveying heartbreak post genocide
Kris Jenner officiates as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renews their vows

Kris Jenner officiates as Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renews their vows
Ashton Kutcher says sorry after teasing Harry Styles at karaoke party

Ashton Kutcher says sorry after teasing Harry Styles at karaoke party
Kyle Richards reveals motherhood advice to niece Paris Hilton: 'She'll be a great baby mom'

Kyle Richards reveals motherhood advice to niece Paris Hilton: 'She'll be a great baby mom'