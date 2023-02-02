Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has discussed about online fraudsters, who have been using his name to attract “lonely women” into “love scams”.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor addressed this issue after a series of schemes using his name and image to rob money from “victims” in quest of “companionship”.

Sam asked his assistant to post the clarification note on photo-sharing app.

He wrote, “Sam has asked me to post on here to share with his followers an idea of the number of fake Sam Neill accounts out there on Instagram.”

It read, “The ONLY real Sam Neill account is this one – with the blue verified tick.”

The post had a screenshot of Sam's Instagram with a red marker circling the star's account and the message, “Warning”.

The note continued, “Sam will never contact you on social media from an unverified account. That’ll be a scammer.”



“He will never write to you to ask you to continue the conversation on another platform. He definitely isn't having an online romantic relationship with you,” said Sam's assistant.

“That's the trash bag scammer wasting your time, potentially breaking your heart and disappearing with your money‼️” added in the message.

Sam’s note also told fans that the star would never use social media for bitcoin, money or ask anyone to send a Western Union transfer.

“He won't be trying to send you a diamond ring from Sri Lanka (that you then need to pay customs fees for)..that's a scammer again!” warned Sam’s post.