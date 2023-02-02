Sarah Michelle Gellar confesses Dolly Parton was ‘secret producer’ on Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently opened up that Dolly Parton was a secret producer on her hit series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.



During the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sarah, who is busy promoting her new Wolf Pack series, revealed, “Little known fact. The legend, Dolly Parton was a producer in Buffy.”

Sarah disclosed that the music icon was “unnamed producer” who was never seen on the set of her series, which ran between 1997 and 2003.

The Scooby Doo star told Jimmy that Dolly was an amazing producer who went out her way to make the cast feel special.

“One day someone asked her about it, she complimented the show and my performance and I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good,’” maintained Sarah.

Sarah mentioned that Dolly’s production company, Sandollar Productions, also produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off, Angel.