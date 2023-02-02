 
Jessica Simpson breaks her silence on secret relationship with ‘movie star’

Jessica Simpson has recently addressed her secret relationship with a “movie star” when she was younger.

In an essay for Amazon published Wednesday, the singer revealed that she met this “unnamed movie star, whom she called her “teenage fantasy” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gushing over the actor, the crooner wrote, “Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single” and the actor who she “grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed her up and down”.

Simpson also mentioned that she got his number but didn’t ring him up.

The singer further shared that the other weekend she met the “movie star” at a gym and asked him whether he could be the “lead guy” in her “music video”.

Nevertheless, the shoot didn’t happen and five days later, Simpson got back with her boyfriend Nick Lachey.

But once Simpson and Lachey divorced, she reconnected with her “unnamed movie star”.

Simpson talked about the awards show where she said she felt “special” because this “mystery star” was texting her entire time.

However, Simpson saw a photo of this “man with his then girlfriend at the event”.

“I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman,” she stated.

Simpson pointed out that his “teenage fantasy “told her that it was “completely over with his girlfriend” and they were together to “avoid break-up press”.

Meanwhile, the singer claimed that she avoided “unnamed star” because she never wanted to be “close to being a home-wrecker”.

After this relation, Simpson tied the knot with NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014 and they share three children. 

