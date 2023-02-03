Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inch closer to losing royal titles

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal titles as early as within the next few months as a UK lawmaker barrels ahead with his plans to challenge them in the UK Parliament.

Conservative Member of the UK Parliament Bob Seely, earlier in December, announced that he will be launching a bid to introduce a bill to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal titles in the wake of their bombshell Netflix docuseries and Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, that was released weeks later.

Now, confirmation of Seely going forward with his plans has come from royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, who told Fox News that the 56-year-old lawmaker is ‘adamant’ on making it happen.

“Seely plans to introduce a private member's bill that would allow a vote to amend the 1917 Titles Deprivation Act, which was used to strip the German royal family of their UK titles during the First World War,” Sacerdoti shared.

He added: “That level of treachery was seen as cause to remove royal titles back then, so it’s striking that a serving MP now feels so strongly about the actions of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, that he wants to use the same law to strip them of their titles.”

Sacerdoti went on to share that Seely believes the bill should be drafted and expected sometime in mid-February, after which a process for it to be heard in Parliament will start.

Commenting on the latest developments in the royal Sussex drama after the release of Spare, Sacerdoti said: “The book was seen by many as betraying the royal family and the monarchy and also has been quite widely mocked in some respects.”

“This just isn’t how royalty usually behaves. The allegations against the royal family in the book are more detailed and more numerous than ever before, which has decreased Prince Harry’s favourability polling and caused many people to question why he should still use his title,” he also highlighted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and subsequently relocated to the US, where they now reside with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, California.