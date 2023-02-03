 
BTS' J-Hope reveals behind story of his Lollapalooza performance 2022

BTS' J-Hope has shared the inside story of his performance as a headliner at Lollapalooza 2022, Korea Herald reported.

In a ‘self’ interview for Disney+, the 28-year-old singer said that “The Lollapalooza stage which was a big challenge will be left as history for J-Hope.”

"I did put effort into everything from lightning, stage preparation, to the sound system. But I put the most effort into showing the most of what J-Hope had prepared and practiced for the stage,” J-Hope explained.

BTS star added: “In the past, it was my dream. Currently it is an endeavor and, in the future, it will be a challenge.”

“Endeavors can be a challenge and my dream can be a challenge so for me every moment in life is meaningful,” he continued.

J-Hope was the first artist in K-pop history to headline Lollapalooza, a music event held in Chicago’s Grand Park.

