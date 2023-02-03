 
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage
Kelly Clarkson tells Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage 

Kelly Clarkson told Shania Twain about her biggest mishap onstage and also narrated the time she had a wardrobe malfunction on stage in a recent interview, as reported by Fox News.

Kelly revealed that her dress was about to go off in one of her shows and it would have made the headlines as she was going 'commando' at that time. She also talked about her biggest mishap on stage when her horse pooped on the stage.

Kelly said, "One time in my quick change they forgot to do something. They zipped me but didn’t do the – and I jumped around a lot on that tour, so my dress almost completely came off. So, that would have gone real European beach real quick."

She further added, "Actually the biggest mishap I’ve had on stage was with my horse. My horse, I was on stage, drops a big poop. And I mean it’s big, and it’s steamy, and it’s stinky, you know."

