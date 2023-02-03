 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche
Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche

Reese Witherspoon recently recalled parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche as part of her school internship.

During the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live Show on Thursday, Reese, who’s currently promoting her upcoming movie Your Place Or Mine, responded to a question about any Hollywood jobs she ever did behind the scenes.

To this, the Legally Blonde actress replied, “Yeah. Actually, I was an intern on a movie that Denzel Washington starred in called Devil In A Blue Dress.

Reese mentioned that her school had a “two-week internship opportunity in January” so she told the host, “I was like, ‘Oh, I'll get a job’. I wanted to learn the other sides of the business. Not just doing the acting part. So, I was in pre-production. And I had to answer the phone; Devil in a Blue Dress.

“And then whenever Denzel came in, I had to park his Porsche,” disclosed the 46-year-old.

However, she quipped, “It’s not a good idea for a 17-year-old kid especially with a brand new drivers’ license.”

The actress added, “'I stripped all the gears, terrible.”

A few years ago, Reese met Denzel at a wedding where he said, “I've heard you tell this story about how you used to park my Porsche. And I was like, ‘Yes, I did’. And he was like, ‘But, did you know that your costumes on Water For Elephants, who took them in and out of your trailer?’ And I was like, ‘No, I have no idea’. And he’s like, ‘My daughter’.

Reese remarked, “That was amazing. Like this full circle.”

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist
Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic

Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic
Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories

Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories
Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’

Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’
Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit

Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit
Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga

Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga
Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’

Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’
Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death

Rickey Smiley reflects on his grief following his son’s death
Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown
Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life

Jane Fonda explains how her past eating disorder impacted her life
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms for Netflix: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms for Netflix: report