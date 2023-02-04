 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Brendon Urie welcomes first baby with wife Sarah Urie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Brendon Urie welcomes first baby with wife Sarah Urie
Brendon Urie welcomes first baby with wife Sarah Urie

Brendon Urie, known for his emo band Panic! At the Disco, welcomed his first baby with wife Sarah Urie.

According to TMZ, the couple became parents on Friday, February 3, 2023. The child’s gender and name are still unknown. The outlet also noted that everyone is “happy and healthy.”

The announcement comes just one week after he shared the news with fans that he was ending his band in order to focus more on his family, as he was expecting his first child with Sarah.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” he began in the post. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” he then penned.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he announced in the heartrending post.

Brendon and Sarah married back in 2013 after meeting at a Paramore show, via Hollywood Life.

Sarah was a big fan of the pop punk band, and got to know Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams — which is eventually how she met Brendon in 2009.

According to the P!ATD frontman, it was “love at first sight for him.” After more than two years of dating in September 2011, Brendon Urie proposed to Sarah Orzechowski. On April 27, 2013, they tied the knot.

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint recalls ‘sneaking out’ Harry Potter souvenir

Rupert Grint recalls ‘sneaking out’ Harry Potter souvenir
Nicole Scherzinger reportedly part ways with Thom Evans after 3 years

Nicole Scherzinger reportedly part ways with Thom Evans after 3 years
Christina Perri talks about ‘disassociating’ from daughter Pixie’s birth

Christina Perri talks about ‘disassociating’ from daughter Pixie’s birth
Reese Witherspoon breaks down early career mishaps

Reese Witherspoon breaks down early career mishaps
Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets

Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets
Australia likely to remove King Charles as Head of state in 2025

Australia likely to remove King Charles as Head of state in 2025

Princess Diana thought King Charles marriage proposal was 'joke'

Princess Diana thought King Charles marriage proposal was 'joke'
Meghan Markle signals 'useless gesture' to show she is unhappy in marriage

Meghan Markle signals 'useless gesture' to show she is unhappy in marriage
Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'
Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist