Rupert Grint recalls ‘sneaking out’ Harry Potter souvenir

The Harry Potter actor talked about everything in his most recent interview with People magazine.

There, the star talked about the mementos he managed to snag during his days filming the last few Harry Potter films.

He started by telling the outlet, “They were really strict.”

This was possible inspite of the fact that “The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars.”

But,” the Harry Potter alum did manage to take home a massive reminder from his time on set and it was “the door number of Harry's house.”

Offering a little insight into the successful snag, Grint admitted, “I had to unscrew it. It was so shady.”