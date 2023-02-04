 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date
Ridley Scott ‘Gladiator’ sequel sets November 2024 release date

The long-awaited sequel to Gladiator has set a release date as the yet-untitled film will land in theatres on November 22, 2024, Paramount Pictures announced Friday.

The Aftersun Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is reportedly in negotiations to play the lead role in director Ridley Scott’s follow-up to 2000 release Gladiator.

The yet-to-be-titled sequel will be produced by Scott, Michael Pruss, and Doug Wick of Red Wagon Entertainment.

As per the early reports, the Normal People famed actor will not be replacing Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius from the first film, who died.

Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who now is a grown man as the story takes place years after the first film ended.

Lucius also was the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the son of Roman leader Marcus Aurelius, who murdered his father seized the throne.

Scott, who directed the 2000 movie and is expected to take the director’s chair for the sequel as he has been envisioning the follow up for years now.

“I’m already having [the next] ‘Gladiator’ written now,” Scott told Empire magazine in 2021. “So when I’ve done ‘Napoleon’, ‘Gladiator’ will be ready to go.”

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life

Trevor Noah reveals THIS Beyoncé song turns into ‘soundtrack’ of his life
John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision

John Lydon fails in bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she still has dress from date night with ex Brad Pitt

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘definitely be invited’ to King Charles’ coronation
Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction

Kate Middleton's fourth baby remarks spark fans reaction
Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know

Netflix announces renewal of 'That 90s Show' for second season: Everything to know
Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February

Netflix shares list of shows streaming worldwide in upcoming week of February
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of treatment like Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal

Kris Jenner showers love Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi after vow renewal
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham to play in million dollar US seven-a-side tournament
Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?

Kanye West feared for career after Taylor Swift incident?