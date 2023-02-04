 
Amazon renews Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

Amazon renews Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

Amazon Prime Video ordered Chris Pratt-starrer The Terminal List for season two.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece," Pratt added.

"This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The thriller action series is based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels following US Navy Seal James Reece's story about a growing, shadowy conspiracy and how the army man on a mission to unravel it using his military training and connections.

Though the first season received mixed reviews, The Terminal List became an instant hit for Amazon Prime Video.

