Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Hugh Jackman as he works out for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds and frenemy Hugh Jackman are still at it at their playful feud as they traded quips about training for their upcoming movie, Deadpool 3.

On Friday, February 3rd, 2023, the Reynolds, 46, shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his muscles on display.

“I’m not training for Deadpool,” Reynolds wrote on his Instagram story. “I’m training to spend several months with @thehughjackman — who’s not as nice as everyone thinks.”

Jackman, 54, couldn’t help but come up with a quip of his own as he reposted his story and added a sticker with ‘ur cute’ written on a heart.

In September, 2022, the duo announced that the Jackman’s Wolverine will be reprising his role in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3.

Since the announcement, the actors have continued their playful feud, mirroring that of their characters’ Deadpool and Wolverine. Jackman noted the two Marvel superheroes “are opposites” and “hate each other” in the upcoming sequel, via People Magazine.