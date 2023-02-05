 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Prince Harry acting like a ‘treacherous little toad’

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry has just come under fire for behaving like a ‘treacherous little toad’ who must ‘get on his knees’ and apologize.

Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan made this shocking admission.

He started everything off by blasting the couple’s ‘treachery’ and even branded her a “little toad.”

Mr Morgan was quoted saying, “This treacherous little toad has forgotten that he is supposed to turn into a prince after being kissed by a spoiled princess – not the other way around.”

“Before we even think about whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed anywhere near the coronation, and for me, they absolutely should not be considered for an invitation, one thing would need to happen.”

“They’d have to go on national television … plunge to their knees and issue a global apology to their families on both sides who they so mercilessly trashed.”

