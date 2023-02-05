 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry defends Royal in-breeding in bombshell book 'Spare'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry has defended royal in-breeding and said that ‘marrying your cousin’ is less dicey than working for news mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Slamming the British press extensively in his memoir Spare, Prince Harry detailed his various run-ins with two particular photographers who tailed him and Prince William in the 2000s, who he had named ‘Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber’.

The Duke of Sussex shared how once he found out that they worked for Murdoch, he realised how ‘evil’ the news magnate was, and that marrying one’s cousin was much better than working for him.

“It was around this time that I began to think Murdoch was evil. No, strike that. I began to know that he was…” he wrote.

Prince Harry then said: “All my life I’d heard jokes about the links between royal misbehaviour and centuries of in-breeding, but it was then I realised: Lack of genetic diversity was nothing compared to press gaslighting.”

“Marring your cousin is far less dicey than becoming a profit centre for Murdoch Inc.,” Prince Harry wrote. 

