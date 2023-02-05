 
Sunday Feb 05 2023
Piers Morgan's wife teases husband as she shares bedroom picture with Hollywood actor

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Celia Walden has seemingly teased her husband Piers Morgan as she shared her new surprising photo, showing her sharing bed with a Hollywood actor.

Taking to Instagram, Walden shared a picture of herself in bed with Rupert Everett. She could be seen smiling with her head down on the pillow beside Rupert, who smiled for the camera as she shared an insight into their "good pillow talk".

Former Good Morning Britain's wife left much room for comment on Sunday with her cryptic snap, captioing: "In bed with Rupert Everett. And let me just say this: the man has good pillow talk. Full interview in tomorrow’s @telegraph."

She left her more than 50,000 followers baffled with the snap, featuring the handsome My Best Friend's Wedding star.

Many social media users rushed to the comments to question what her husband Piers would think of the snap, with one wrote:"I'm telling Piers."

Celia replied: "I think I need a hall pass...."

However piers Morgan is yet to respond to the picture of his wife and Rupert in bed together. 

Morgan has been married to Celia Waldensince 2010, with the couple sharing one daughter together. The couple often keep their relationship private, however, Celia did previously open up about their six-week marriage sabbatical.

