 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows
Howard Gordon reveals why people are obsessed with crime shows

Howard Gordon talked about his new crime show Accused in a recent interview and revealed why people are obsessed with crime shows, as reported by Fox News.

Howard shared that people want order and to see the right thing happen which is why they like crime shows. He added that Accused is a new take on the crime show genre and he hopes that the audience will like his spin.

Howard said, "People want order … they want to see the right thing happen. There aren't going to be very many detectives. It's really from the point of view of the accused, which I think is really the unique twist on this."

He further added, "What's familiar, and I think comfortable for the audience, but it's really kind of a Trojan horse for a much deeper, much more human story is the courtroom and the crime that will eventually unfold, and we don't learn what that crime is 'til later. Accused is a new take on the traditional crime show, an anthology series in which each week you have someone who's a new person, new cast, new place."

Accused airs Tuesdays on FOX.

More From Entertainment:

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda

Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'
Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success

Smokey Robinson shares secrets to his decades of success
Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame

Hugh Jackman regrets not being careful when signing films after finding fame
Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out

Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar show power moves in reunion video after 19 years
Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift

Miranda Lambert says singing is her gift
Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out

Netflix Top Eight International series to binge-watch: Check out
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party
'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'

'Leaving Neverland' director says New Michael Jackson Biopic will 'glorify a man who raped children'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum make their classy red carpet debut after birth of son via surrogate
Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react

Adele sweetly greets pal Gordon Ramsay during Las Vegas show, fans react
Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party

Charlie Puth and girlfriend Brooke Sansone make rare appearance holding hands at a pre-Grammys party