Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William is ready to work with King Charles for Prince Harry's return to the UK for their father's coronation in May, according to a royal expert.

The claim was mads just days after it was reported that King Charles requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to attend the coronation.

Multiple reports said Prince William opposed his father's idea of inviting Harry because he fears his younger brother will steal the limelight from the event.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Reports have placed William’s understandable anger over the Sussexes revelations at odds with Charles’s desire, as monarch, for a show of unity when he is crowned."

He said, "I would be surprised if they were not working in tandem to ensure that if the Sussexes do come - and we have no way of knowing if they will - they are controlled.

The expert added, "This worked during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and also during the period of the Queen’s Funeral."


