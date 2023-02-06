 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry thought about 'singlehood' so 'badly' as Prince William got married

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Prince William’s wedding made Prince Harry think about his own family, he admits.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he always believed he would be the first to marry in the family.

He pens: “Willy focused on wedding preparations, I wished him well and turned sharply inward. I thought long and hard about my singlehood.”

He adds: “I’d always assumed I’d be the first to be married, because I’d wanted it so badly. I’d always assumed that I’d be a young husband, a young father, because I’d resolved not to become my father.”

Prince William tied the knot in Westminster Abbey with Kate Middleton in 2011. Prince Harry accompanied brother to the nuptials.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'older woman' thankful 'her side of story' is out

Prince Harry 'older woman' thankful 'her side of story' is out
Kate Middleton often cracks THIS joke about Prince Louis

Kate Middleton often cracks THIS joke about Prince Louis
Prince George is 'getting confused' about littering on school path

Prince George is 'getting confused' about littering on school path
Prince Harry says King Charles 'age' created 'problems' in fulfilling father duties

Prince Harry says King Charles 'age' created 'problems' in fulfilling father duties
Prince Harry says he ‘never’ gave Diana’s ring to Prince William for Kate: ‘Rubbish’

Prince Harry says he ‘never’ gave Diana’s ring to Prince William for Kate: ‘Rubbish’
Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’

Prince Harry talks about day Chelsy Davy got her ‘wings’
Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’

Prince Harry recalls looking at elephant in Botswana reminded him of ‘Koh-i-Noor’
Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Prince William to cooperate with King Charles who wants Harry to return says expert

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?

Kate Middleton hires new aide to improve her image after Harry and Meghan's attacks?
Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Royal expert defends Prince Harry for calling Sasha Walpole older woman

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?

Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' Sasha Walpole reveal her identity?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another'