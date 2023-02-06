Kate Middleton often cracks THIS joke about Prince Louis

Kate Middleton often jokes about how Prince Louis looks just like her.

A friend Kate's tells Express.co.uk: "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate, Express.co.uk reports.



"She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!" they told PEOPLE.



The Princess of Wales also shares Prince George and Princess Charlotte with her husband Prince William.



Meanwhile, the internet thinks that Louis looks just like his maternal grandfather.

"I think he resembles Kate's father! He's definitely a Middleton!"

Another simply added: "He looks like Michael Middleton!"

A third agreed, saying: "I believe as much as George and Charlotte resemble William and Queen Elizabeth, Louis is the twin to Catherine's dad. All three are adorable!"