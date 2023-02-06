 
Reese Witherspoon talks 'Legally Blonde 3' without Jennifer Coolidge

Reese Witherspoon has just worn her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the possibility of their being a Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.

The converastion arose during Witherspoon’s most recent chat with Entertainment Tonight.

There, she very nearly proclaimed, “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.”

She also addressed the same belief while attending a promotional event for her upcoming movie Your Place or Mine.

There, she echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge.”

“She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now.”

“And she's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny and that you can just tell people love her. She gets up there and everybody's like, 'I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long, that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

