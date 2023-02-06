 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
Harry Styles 'Harry's House' wins Album of the Year at 2023 Grammys: 'this is so nice'

Monday Feb 06, 2023

File Footage

Harry Styles third studio album Harry's House won the Grammy award on Sunday for album of the year.

The pop icon won the trophy for the night's most prestigious category album of the year for his third album Harry´s House.

While receiving the award from the former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah Styles broke into tears, seemingly not being able to contain his excitement.

“S–t,” he said breaking into a smile, "This doesn´t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice."

Styles went on further thanking his fellow nominees in the speech including, Beyoncé, Adele, Brandi Carlile and others for being a constant source of inspiration for his music.

“Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me,” he said. “A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone.”

Earlier in the night, he also bagged the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

But it was Styles who ended up with the golden statuette.

"On nights like tonight, it´s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as bests in music," he told his peers.

Concluding his winning speech, the star also thanked the Recording Academy again, saying, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

Styles was nominated for six awards on Sunday night, including for record and song of the year.

Harry’s House spent two weeks at. No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while his hit single As It Was also spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

