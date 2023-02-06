Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert talked about her passions other than singing in a recent interview and shared that she would be working at a dog shelter as rescuing dogs is her passion, as reported by Fox News.

Miranda revealed that other than singing, her passion is to rescue dogs which is why she would be working at a dog shelter if she wasn't a singer.

Miranda said, "I’d probably be working at a dog shelter because that is my other passion. Rescue dogs are my passion."

Miranda, who was nominated for four Grammy awards Sunday evening, talked about the awards ceremony and shared that she is looking forward to relaxing and watching the show this year since she doesn’t have to perform.

Miranda said, "I love the Grammy performances. They’re always over the top, it’s all genres it’s always interesting, so I’m just ready to sit back and enjoy the show."

Miranda and her mother founded MuttNation in 2009 in order to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.