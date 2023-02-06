 
entertainment
Monday Feb 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 06, 2023

Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing
Miranda Lambert reveals her passion besides singing

Miranda Lambert talked about her passions other than singing in a recent interview and shared that she would be working at a dog shelter as rescuing dogs is her passion, as reported by Fox News.

Miranda revealed that other than singing, her passion is to rescue dogs which is why she would be working at a dog shelter if she wasn't a singer.

Miranda said, "I’d probably be working at a dog shelter because that is my other passion. Rescue dogs are my passion."

Miranda, who was nominated for four Grammy awards Sunday evening, talked about the awards ceremony and shared that she is looking forward to relaxing and watching the show this year since she doesn’t have to perform.

Miranda said, "I love the Grammy performances. They’re always over the top, it’s all genres it’s always interesting, so I’m just ready to sit back and enjoy the show."

Miranda and her mother founded MuttNation in 2009 in order to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.

More From Entertainment:

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film

Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford's intimate scene took two days to film
Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more

Netflix to add live-action of popular manga series 'One Piece': Find out expected release date and more
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade, Evan McClintock to get married soon
Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower

Sofia Richie commemorates wedding celebrations with an intimate bridal shower
Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour

Kevin Jonas hints at new music album and tour
King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?

King Charles III, Queen Camilla to break away from key royal traditions?
Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Britons 'sick' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles

Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan have a mini 'Clueless' reunion in their reprisal of iconic roles
Smokey Robinson talks about retirement

Smokey Robinson talks about retirement
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic messages suggesting her split from Tristan Thompson
Andrew Tate announces to start charity for men’s protection

Andrew Tate announces to start charity for men’s protection
Kelsea Ballerini shares reaction to the Chase Stokes dating rumour at Grammys 2023

Kelsea Ballerini shares reaction to the Chase Stokes dating rumour at Grammys 2023