Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes, 24, spotted with Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51, at Grammy 2023 afterparty

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Shawn Mendes, 24, spotted with Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51, at Grammy 2023 afterparty
Shawn Mendes, 24, spotted with Dr Jocelyne Miranda, 51, at Grammy 2023 afterparty

Shawn Mendes and his rumoured girlfriend Dr Jocelyne Miranda stepped out together after the singer skipped 65th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife.

While the 24-year-old singer did not appear at the ceremony, he continued fuelling dating rumours after he arrived with his long-time chiropractor, 51, at a Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles.

Shawn wore a white lace patterned shirt that exposed his bare chest to the afterparty. He also wore a pair of oversized black pants and black shoes. The singer was seen in his newly-shaved haircut that he debuted earlier in January.

Meanwhile, Jocelyne arrived at the party in an all-black ensemble, including a leather jacket, a matching skirt, and knee-high boots. Jocelyne also rocked a pair of black sunglasses and carried a black purse around her shoulder.

The pair first sparked romance rumours back in July 2022 when they were seen together at a lunch date in Beverly Hills.

Two weeks into the new year, Shawn was photographed letting Jocelyne into his West Hollywood, California home. Although they have known each other for years, Shawn and Jocelyne’s frequent outings together has the makings of a new romance.

However, neither have officially confirmed their romance together.

