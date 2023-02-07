 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged to long-time boyfriend

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged to long-time boyfriend
Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade gets engaged to long-time boyfriend

The daughter of famed rapper Eminem, Hailie Jade Mathers, announced in an Instagram post on Monday, February 6th, 2023, that her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got down on one knee — and she said yes.

Hailie shared a carousel of images with her beau as they celebrated the moment. She wrote “casual weekend recap…” in the caption while also adding crying emoji, heart and a ring emoji with the date.

The couple had gotten affianced on Saturday February 4th, 2023. “i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she added.

The 27-year-old, who has her own podcast called Just a little Shady was dressed in dark grey jeans, a black leather jacket and booties while carrying a small handbag. Meanwhile, Evan looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, beige trousers, brown boots and a black peacoat.

One of the images gave a closer look at Hailie’s ring – oval-cut diamond is attached to a shiny, thin gold.

Friends, stars and fans have been commenting on the podcast host's post, congratulating her on the monumental moment.

Singers Aly and AJ wrote, "You're all grown up congrats Hailie!

Her sister Alaina Scott congratulated her too, writing, "couldn't be happier for the two of you. can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys."

McClintock made his first appearance on Mathers’ Instagram page back in December, 2016 as they posed together in celebration of her birthday.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” she captioned the post at the time.

It seems the couple have been going strong ever since, as Mathers shared a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute to McClintock last year, accompanied by a picture of them kissing in front of a sunset, per Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post

Jennifer Lopez covers up for snapping at Ben Affleck with loved-up post
Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip

Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip
Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’

Meghan Markle warned she doesn’t ‘necessarily have huge fanclub’
BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal

BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal
BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'
Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced
Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys
Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch
Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute
Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note