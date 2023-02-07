 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal
BTS’ Jungkook responds over fans’ suggestions about tattoos removal

BTS'Jungkook has replied to the netizens who told him to remove his tattoos, Allkpop reported.

The 25-year-old singer said that "Removing them is painful. I don't like pain. Removing them hurts, and I heard it takes a while."

He further said that "I understand why some people want to get them removed but...really? Because, it's something that I've wanted. That's why they remain."

"If I remove them, that means I am denying my past self. That past self was also me. So, I don't think removing them is the right thing (for me)," Jungkook continued.

Recently, BTS youngest member surprised ARMY with his live session through Weverse and explained the meaning of his tattoos.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip

Olivia Colman wows fans with shocking transformation in BBC ‘Great Expectations’ clip
Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt bids farewell to his, Angelina Jolie’s house to start life with Ines De Ramon
BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'

BTS' Jin unveils 'unexpected journey' of his solo debut 'The Astronaut'
Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced

Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' trailer release date announced
Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught arguing at 2023 Grammys
Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch

Netflix: Here's the list of trending movies, series to watch
Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Selena Gomez pal Raquelle Stevens responds to documentary backlash

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom shares reaction to son’s Grammy tribute
Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson apologises to late mom in heartfelt note

Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after his Grammy loss

Chris Brown apologises to Robert Glasper after his Grammy loss
Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’

Khloe Kardashian puts Tristan Thompson reconciliation rumours to rest: ‘No man right now’
Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'

Prince William would be in danger if Prince Harry decides to 'rock the boat'