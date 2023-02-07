Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts

Harry Styles won the first major 2023 Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Harry's House,' beating out Adele.

The Easy On Me singer looked less thrilled after Styles was announced as the winner of the night’s top award at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Shortly after Styles’ win, a video started making rounds on the internet, showing most of the other stars in the room at the Crypto.com Arena lauding Styles for his achievement, Adele remained in her seat and didn’t appear to be clapping.

Adele, who was also nominated in the category this year for her album 30, was also spotted to push past Lizzo to leave the venue while Styles was still mid-speech.

Fans were quick to tweet, “Adele was NOT trying to listen to Harry’s speech as she walks out when he won Album of The Year at the #GRAMMYs this year over Beyoncé.”

“Adele leaving during Harry Styles little speech and Lizzo understanding why has me weak. #GRAMMYs,” added another.

However, the singer’s fans also pointed out that during the live broadcast it was clear that Adele stayed throughout the speech and had merely stood up for a second.