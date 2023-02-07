King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry

file footage

King Charles is proving that ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by continuing to work towards offering Prince Harry an invite to his landmark coronation in May, a royal expert has said.

Writing for her News AU column, royal commentator Daniela Elser shared her thoughts about reports suggesting that King Charles ‘can’t imagine’ hosting his coronation ceremony without Prince Harry despite his repeated attacks on the royal family in his book Spare.

“In recent weeks, it has been repeatedly and credibly reported that the Sussexes remain firmly on the coronation invitation list, proving conclusively that blood is thicker than Netflix cheques,” Elser wrote.

She went on to write: “The King’s rationale according to Mail: That it would be less ‘distracting’ to have them at hand and playing nice than back home in Montecito.”

This comes amid reports that King Charles and Prince William are at loggerheads over inviting Prince Harry to the coronation in May; meanwhile, conflicting reports suggest that they may be working together to bring Harry back to the UK.