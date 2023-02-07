 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles proving ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by inviting Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

file footage

King Charles is proving that ‘blood is thicker than Netflix cheques’ by continuing to work towards offering Prince Harry an invite to his landmark coronation in May, a royal expert has said.

Writing for her News AU column, royal commentator Daniela Elser shared her thoughts about reports suggesting that King Charles ‘can’t imagine’ hosting his coronation ceremony without Prince Harry despite his repeated attacks on the royal family in his book Spare.

“In recent weeks, it has been repeatedly and credibly reported that the Sussexes remain firmly on the coronation invitation list, proving conclusively that blood is thicker than Netflix cheques,” Elser wrote.

She went on to write: “The King’s rationale according to Mail: That it would be less ‘distracting’ to have them at hand and playing nice than back home in Montecito.”

This comes amid reports that King Charles and Prince William are at loggerheads over inviting Prince Harry to the coronation in May; meanwhile, conflicting reports suggest that they may be working together to bring Harry back to the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't be warmly welcomed by British people, says expert
Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it

Aespa’s Karina admits having insomnia; here's how the star deals with it
Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey comments on her collaboration with Taylor Swift
‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial

‘Breaking Bad’ stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul reunite for Super Bowl commercial
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys performance had technical glitch: reveals dancer

Harry Styles 2023 Grammys performance had technical glitch: reveals dancer
Mila Kunis pokes fun at Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon’s red carpet photos

Mila Kunis pokes fun at Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon’s red carpet photos
Meghan Markle lookalike's photos go viral on social media

Meghan Markle lookalike's photos go viral on social media
King Charles, Prince William ‘working together’ to have Harry at coronation

King Charles, Prince William ‘working together’ to have Harry at coronation
Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts

Adele seemingly walks out after Harry Styles' Grammy win, internet reacts
Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained

Ben Affleck bland and boring expressions at 2023 Grammys explained
Linkin Park to release never-before-heard track from Meteora album

Linkin Park to release never-before-heard track from Meteora album
T.J. Holmes plans big surprise on Amy Robach's 50th birthday

T.J. Holmes plans big surprise on Amy Robach's 50th birthday