Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in Prince Andrew interview film ‘Scoop’

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Netflix has officially announced the cast of the upcoming movie, Scoop, based on Prince Andrew's bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC, it has been reported.

On Tuesday, the streaming platform revealed the lead four actors who will star in Scoop. Gillian Anderson, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner for playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, will portray Emily Maitlis, the BBC host who conducted the bombshell interview.

For Prince Andrew part, Rufus Sewell, known for his roles in The Illusionist, has been roped in, as per the reports.

Taking to Twitter, Anderson shared the casting announcement and wrote, "Very excited to get started!"

Scoop – based on Prince Andrew's bombshell 2019 interview with the BBC about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – will be directed by The Crown creator Philip Martin.

The film will be produced by Hilary Salmon and Radford Neville for The Lighthouse Film & Television, with Sanjay Singhal for Voltage TV.

