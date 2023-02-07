 
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
Prince Harry won't go against his wife Meghan Markle

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Samantha Markle, who launched a defamation case against her half-sister Meghan Markle, has called upon Prince Harry to give evidence against his wife's "malicious lies".

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly in trouble as he fears to be questioned about Meghan's claims later this month with a videoed deposition, filmed under oath, in the defamation case brought by the former Suits star's estranged sister.

Fans are speculating that Harry won't bring the truth out as he will never go against his sweetheart who holds the key to the Duke's heart and controls his mind.

Royal fans and Harry's critics believe that King Charles III's younger son sees things from Meghan's eyes and will never hurt her by saying even a single word against the mother of his children even though he's aware of some bitter truth.

Samantha, who's seeking $75,000 in damages regarding statements made by Harry and Meghan in tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, also wants the Duchess, among others, to give a deposition according to the legal documents made public by the Florida district court.

