Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Senior working royals to attend King Charles coronation

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Immediate heirs to the British throne and senior working royals to attend King Charles III's coronation.

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The guest list for the coronation has yet to be released but it is expected to attend by Prince William, Princess Kate and their children. 

Prince Edward and Princess Anne are also likely to be in attendance with their significant, as well as King Charles' estranged brother Prince Andrew, although it is expected that he won't be allowed to wear his military uniform, or be invited onto the Balcony.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to confirm their attendance at the coronation, given their stretched relationship with the royal family - and the fact that the ceremony lands on the same day as their son, Archie's, birthday.

