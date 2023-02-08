 
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Le Sserafim’s Yunjin and Chaewon get shoutout from Miley Cyrus

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

American singer Miley Cyrus had an interaction with Le Sserafim members, Yunjin and Chaewon,  on Instagram. 

Le Sserafim is one of the most well known girl groups in 4th generation K-pop, gaining rapid success only a few months after their debut, and as young artists, members Chaewon, Sakura, Kazuha, Yunjin and Eunchae, often take to sharing their inspirations and favorite artists.

In this case, two of the members, Yunjin and Chaewon filmed a dance cover of Miley Cyrus’ new song Flowers and posted it on their Instagram page. 

Fans were elated to find that Miley had then re-shared the clip on her profile, which the band’s official page also acknowledged.

The group's own debut album Fearless just crossed the benchmark of 300 million streams on Spotify. The album came out last May, being highly anticipated as they were the first girl group to debut under the company HYBE. 

Their second comeback Antifragile, which came out in 2022 crossed 200 million cumulative streams on Spotify in January. 

