Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Sakura from Le Ssefarim compares Living in Korea vs Japan

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

One of girl group Le Sserafim’s members, Sakura, talked about the differences living in Japan as opposed to South Korea
One of girl group Le Sserafim’s members, Sakura, talked about the differences living in Japan as opposed to South Korea. 

Sakura is one of the two Japanese members in the K-pop group, and discussed how different life was in South Korea on GOT7 member BamBam’s web series.

The idol spoke about how she found South Korea to be more fast paced compared to her home county: “At first, I wasn’t used to doing things very fast. In Japan, I lived in the countryside (Fukuoka). I am used to doing things in a relaxed way.” 

She also added that the fast paced life had rubbed off on her, giving the example of pressing elevator buttons repeatedly, whereas in Japan “people barely press the button.” 

While she admitted that there are pros and cons to both peaceful and fast paced living, she was more suited to living in Korea.

Sakura has quite a unique history with her career, having been part of a Japanese idol group until 2018 called HKT48. 

She then auditioned in a South Korean survival show Produce 48 and debuted in a temporary group called IZ*ONE. After the group’s disbandment she debuted one last time in Le Sserafim.

