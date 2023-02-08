 
Wednesday Feb 08 2023
New Jeans’ Minji praised for her loving response to rude fan

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

New Jeans member Minji is being applauded by netizens after responding to an unflattering comment.
According to reports, an audience member asked the young idol where she had gotten her nose job, and that they would like to get theirs done at the same place.

In response to the comment, she complimented the person instead, saying: “Unnie, why would you get a new job? You’re already pretty as you are, don’t get any work done on it.”

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the idol’s diplomatic response and complimented her on social media. 

Since their sudden rise to fame, New Jeans has been a topic of constant discussion. There has already been significant controversy regarding their visuals, with a specific focus on Minji, who often receives a lot of attention because of her appearance.

Regardless of the controversies, the group is doing quite well. They bagged multiple awards, and broke the record for highest number of first day and first week sales from a girl group. 

The group reportedly sold 311,271 copies in just their first week, according to Hanteo Chart. The record was previously broken by another girl group under HYBE, Le Sserafim.

