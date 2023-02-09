Christina Applegate breaks down 40lbs weight gain since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate has finally broken down the weight gain she’s experienced since being diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis).

Applegate got candid about everything in her brand-new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The 51-year-old started by admitting that she gained almost 40lbs since the multiple sclerosis diagnosis and claimed, “I don’t like seeing myself struggling.”

Especially since, “I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself.”

“At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was.”

“All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”