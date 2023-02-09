 
South Korean actor Yoo Ah In's company speaks about Propofol use allegations

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s company gave a statement on the current investigation concerning the actor using Propofol. A report came out on February 8 on News9 (TV Chosun) which claimed that a famous South Korean actor was currently under investigation for the use of Propofol.

The use of Propofol is illegal in South Korea outside of surgical procedures, being an anesthetic as well as a sleep inducer. It was also reported a few days prior to the news that Yoo Ah In had been called in by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to be investigated for allegedly violating the Narcotics Control Act. According to the report, the actor has been banned from traveling outside the country and his body hair has also been requested to confirm the use of Propofol.

In response to the report, United Artists Agency (UAA) , which is Yoo Ah In’s company, released a brief statement addressing the situation: “This is UAA.

Recently, Yoo Ah In underwent police investigation pertaining to propofol.

He is actively cooperating in all investigations regarding this and we plan to proactively address the aspects that are a problem.

We apologize for causing concern.”

The actor was most recently seen in the film Seoul Vibe, which was released in 2022.

