Lizzo shares her truth about DNA test in the wake of viral lyric: Watch

Lizzo has recently confessed that she’s never taken a DNA test in real life in the light of viral lyric from hit track Truth Hurts.



Lately, Vanity Fair reshared its lie-detector interview with the star from last year on Instagram.

In the clip, the singer, who was connected to lie detector, was asked about her “signature lyric” which read, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch.”

So, she replied that she hasn’t taken a DNA test in her life, but when questioned whether she would like to have one.

To this, the singer responded, “Yes.”

Lizzo also mentioned that she would like to be related to Beyonce if she ever conducted the test.



Furthermore, when asked if she was still “that bitch” as said in her lyric.

Lizzo shared, “I mean, sometimes yes, sometimes no.”

“You have your ups and downs when being that bitch,” she continued.

Lizzo added, “That's what being that bitch is all about.”

After the release of her song Truth Hurts, British singer Mina Lioness tweeted that she should be given credit on the song.

To this, Lizzo answered, “'Truth Hurts' was written in June fyi— someone made a meme on IG that said ‘I'm 100% that bitch’ and we were inspired.”

“I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song. I've never seen ur viral tweet but I'm glad it exists,” she remarked.