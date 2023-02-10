Prince Harry irked by 'why won't he marry' questions in late 20s

Prince Harry recalls his anxiety as he entered his late twenties.



The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’ talks about how his birthday created an existential crisis with himself.

He began: “As autumn neared my anxiety was heightened, I think, by my impending birthday, the last of my twenties. Dregs of my youth, I thought. I was beset by all the traditional doubts and fears, asked myself all the basic questions people ask when they get older. Who am I? Where am I going? Normal, I told myself, except that the press was abnormally echoing my self-questioning.”

He then quotes press headlines that irked him in the past: “Prince Harry…Why Won’t He Marry? They dredged up every relationship I’d ever had, every girl I’d ever been seen with, put it all into a blender, hired “experts,” a.k.a. quacks, to try to make sense of it. “

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’, is now out in stores.